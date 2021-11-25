AFC Wimbledon back to winning ways after victory over Crewe

AFC Wimbledon ended its three-match winless run in League One with a 3-2 victory over Crewe Alexandra.

The win was the Dons first in front of their own fans at Plough Lane in the league since they beat Oxford United on 4 September.

It also eases their relegation fears, taking them up to 18th in the League, four points clear of the drop zone.

Wimbledon manager Mark Robinson opted for an unchanged side from the one that lost 2-1 away to Portsmouth, and this seemed to pay dividends in the early stages as the home team dominated.

However, against the run of play Crewe opened the scoring. A quick Crewe counter-attack led to striker Christopher Long barring down on goal from the right side of the box.

Despite the tight angle, the former Everton player finished with ease, firing the ball into the bottom left corner.

Fears that Wimbledon were drifting towards yet another home defeat were quickly availed when Jack Rudoni scored in the 24th minute.

An Anthony Hartigan cross from a free kick was met by the head of Rudoni who diverted the ball towards goalkeeper Dave Richards.

Richards proceeded to fumble the ball back into the path of Rudoni who poked it past the keeper from close range.

PASSION: AFC Wimbledon fans cheer on their side

Wimbledon then took the lead 11 minutes later.

Nesta Guinness-Walker’s strike from the edge of the box was parried away by goalkeeper Richards, before being followed up by Rudoni.

Instead of trying to score himself, the 20-year-old midfielder coolly passed the ball to Ollie Palmer to give the striker an easy finish.

After a string of chances, Wimbledon were given a penalty when Ayoub Assal was fouled.

Following considerable disagreement over who should take the penalty, Palmer stepped up and slotted the ball in the bottom left corner to ensure the home side went into half-time with a comfortable 3-1 lead.

Wimbledon were in cruise control throughout the majority of the second half, until veteran striker Chris Porter netted for Crewe from close range in the 89th minute.

In stoppage time, Assal was given a second yellow card for a late challenge on Zac Williams, but despite being down to ten men Wimbledon were able to hang on for all three points.

👍 A first-half goal by @rudi_rudoni and Ollie's double was just about enough for 3⃣ valuable points tonight! @ProSportsImages #AFCW pic.twitter.com/89TPvKaMcn — AFC Wimbledon (@AFCWimbledon) November 23, 2021

After the game, Dons’ assistant head coach Rob Tuvey had mixed emotions, glad that the team had ended their difficult run, but also disappointed that they didn’t win more comfortably.

He said: “I thought we were excellent for the first 70 minutes, but in the last 20 minutes it was not the way that we wanted to see the game out.

“We are obviously disappointed that we conceded two goals, but on the night I felt we should have scored five or six.

“It was a real team effort, and by that I mean us and the fans. I thought the fans were absolutely fantastic, they drove us home and that was brilliant. There’s something special about this place when the lights go on.”

AFC Wimbledon’s next game is on Saturday when they face 22nd placed Fleetwood Town.