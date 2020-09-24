Brentford FC and UWL announce new stadium partnership

The University of West London (UWL) has become the first official Founder Partner of Brentford FC’s new stadium, it was announced today.

The Bees moved into their new stadium, less than a mile from home of 116 years Griffin Park, at the start of the season.

And UWL, a long-term partner of the Championship club, has signed a five-year partnership arrangement, extending the relationship between the two.

Brentford FC Chief Executive Jon Varney said: “We are delighted to have UWL on board as the first of our New Stadium Founder Partners. We have enjoyed a long-standing relationship with the university, and this new five-year partnership comes at an exciting time for both organisations.

“UWL students have made a great impact at the Club and our Community Sports Trust, contributing across a variety of departments. I look forward to continuing our successful relationship with everyone at UWL for the benefit of the Club, the university and our community.”

Both halves of the partnership are benefitting from the relationship, with both the club and the university in a strong position.

Brentford’s third-place Championship finish last season was their best in more than 70 years, but they fell short in the play-off final against Fulham.

A strong start to this season has seen Brentford win their first league game at their new home, and qualify for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, where they will face a play-off final rematch against the Cottagers.

PARTNERSHIP: The announcement video released by the club and university

UWL, meanwhile, were named the top university in London for student satisfaction in 2020’s National Student Survey, having undergone a £150m transformation.

The relationship will ensure UWL branding is in place at Brentford’s new home, and they will also be delivering educational programmes such as work placements at the club for undergraduates, and apprenticeships at the university for Bees’ employees.

Professor Peter John CBE, Vice-Chancellor at UWL, added: “Our inspiring partnership with Brentford Football Club is just one of the ways in which we are supporting our communities and investing in the transformative power of sport.

“We know the benefits that being active brings to residents and so many of our students, and look forward to continuing to work together to delivering opportunities across west London over the next five years.”