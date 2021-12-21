The world’s 11 best sports participation

Sport is played all over the world by many different people. Here are the most popular and most played sports in the world.

Sports participation around the globe

Sports are popular for a number of reasons.

Although exact participation figures for sports around the world are impossible to predict, we can use research to get a better idea.

To begin with, be aware of the distinction between the most popular and the most popular sports; there may be a distinction to be made between competitive sports and recreational sports.

Every day, thousands of people play soccer in the streets in South Africa and South America, a scenario that is replicated in many other countries around the world.

Running, also known as track and field, is a popular sport that isn’t always included in top sports lists.

Track and field is one of the most popular sports in the world, but not everyone competes in official sporting events because many people run for fitness.

The world’s 11 most popular participation sports are listed below.

Soccer

With an estimated 4 billion supporters, football, or soccer in the United States and Canada, is the most popular sport on the globe.

Football, like several of the other sports on this list, dates back to the 19th century in England, although history suggests that people have been playing similar games for two thousand years, beginning in China.

Soccer is an inexpensive game to play. As a consequence, everyone may engage in the sport, whether wealthy or poor.

It is played all across the world and is popular in Europe, Central and South America, and Africa.

Cricket

Cricket is the most popular sport in Australia, India, Pakistan, South Africa, and the United Kingdom, but it is rapidly growing in popularity in other countries.

According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), cricket is played in 125 countries throughout the world.

It’s similar to baseball in that it features two teams, a bat, a large field, and scoring runs.

There are significant contrasts between baseball and cricket, one being a long rectangular pitch in the middle of a cricket field.

Tennis

Tennis is a popular sport to both play and watch.

The doubles version of the sport is also extremely popular around the world, ranking 11th on this list of the most popular sports.

To earn points in tennis, players on opposite sides of an extended net strike a ball with a racquet so that it either goes beyond or bounces twice on their opponents’ side.

Roger Federer and Serena Williams, two professional tennis players, have become household names around the world.

Tennis is watched by an estimated one billion people worldwide.

Credit: LisaVanDorp via Pixabay

Volleyball

Volleyball is a sport in which two teams compete for points by “volleying” a ball into the other team’s side of a high net.

The game has a fan following of 1 billion people, the bulk of which are from North America and Western Europe, but there are also players from Asia, Australia, and South America.

Beach volleyball, a popular variation of the game, is played on sand with two players on each team, as opposed to six players on each team in traditional volleyball.

Volleyball, which began in the United States, now boasts a stunning global participation figure of 998 million people.

Volleyball is a sport that is played both indoors and outdoors all over the world, with over 220 affiliated national federations registered with the sport’s global governing body, the ‘FIVB.’

Credit: mastermind76 via Pixabay

Hockey

On ice and on the field, hockey is watched by two billion people around the world.

Two teams use hockey sticks to try to put the ball into the opposing team’s net.

Unlike ice hockey, field hockey rarely includes contact with the body in the form of checking.

In this fast-paced sport, men and women compete in over 100 countries on five continents.

Field hockey is a highly technical sport in which two teams of ten outfield players and a goalkeeper compete against each other.

Table Tennis

This indoor pastime has gained popularity over time, and it can now be found in schools, social groups, and athletic facilities all over the world.

Table tennis is also played by almost 300 million people all over the world.

Consider it tennis, with a table in the middle and players on both sides aiming to get a ball past their opponents.

Ping Pong, or table tennis, was invented in England in the early twentieth century.

The game has become incredibly popular, with an estimated 875 million fans worldwide.

The practice is most common in Asia, although it is also common in Europe, Africa, and the Americas.

Basketball

According to the Federation of International Basketball Associations, basketball is played by 450 million people worldwide, whether recreationally or in organized events.

Basketball legends like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant have boosted the sport’s global popularity since its inception in the United States.

Basketball was invented in the late 1800s by James Naismith, a teacher at a school in the United States.

It has an estimated 825 million fans and is currently being played all over the world.

Basketball is a sport in which two teams fight to dribble a ball up a court and shoot it into a high, hoop-shaped net in order to score points.

If you enjoy running, jumping, and shooting, basketball is a terrific activity to play.

It is especially popular since, like soccer, it requires no equipment other than two baskets and a ball, making it a sport that people of all social classes may participate in.

Baseball

Baseball has always been more popular in America than anywhere else on the planet, but it is gaining traction in other countries, such as Japan.

Softball is the female counterpart of baseball and is headed by the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC).

Golf

According to Golf Today, 60 million people play golf on a daily basis across the world, making it one of the most popular activities on the planet.

“Frequently playing golf” is defined in this data as playing at least one round of golf per year or using a facility such as a driving range.

Credit: Pexels via Pixabay

Rugby

Rugby is watched by over 400 million people.

The sport originated in England and is now most popular throughout the UK, as well as other Commonwealth countries such as Australia and New Zealand.

Rugby is similar to American Football in terms of contact sport but rugby players, on the other hand, wear relatively little protection compared to American football players.

Badminton

Badminton is one of the top ten most popular sports in the world, which may surprise some people.

Badminton is an extremely popular indoor sport, with an estimated 220 million people participating on a regular basis.

It is particularly popular in Asia, where many of the game’s greatest players have come from.

Sports in the Future

Sports may be traced back almost as long as human history.

According to historical evidence, humans have been participating in sports for at least 3,000 years.

Many aspects of sports have changed throughout time, but the desire for dynamism and athletic prowess has remained constant.

Because of technological improvements, several sports are being played in novel ways.

Sports science, which comprises using science to enhance not only players’ performance but also other aspects of sports, is a relatively recent idea.

One of the most recent revolutions in sports is the drive to make sports safer.

As a consequence, future athletes may face a lower risk to their health and well-being than present or prior athletes.

Feature image credit: Pexels via Pixabay