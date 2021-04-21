Surviving to Drive: How Netflix re-invigorated Formula 1

As Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes prepared to defend their World Championships ahead of the 2019 season, the docuseries Drive to Survive aired on Netflix for the first time – and the popularity of Formula 1 soared.

Formula 1 struggled to stay in the sporting mainstream for much of the last decade as TV rights were acquired by Sky, placing the pinnacle of motorsport firmly behind a paywall.

Tim Fullbrook, the creator and founder of The Racing Blog, suggested that the Netflix show owes its creation to the fact that Formula 1 is only available via pay-TV.

“I think the TV paywall fuelled the fire and the need for Drive to Survive.”

