Surviving to Drive: How Netflix re-invigorated Formula 1

As Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes prepared to defend their World Championships ahead of the 2019 season, the docuseries Drive to Survive aired on Netflix for the first time Рand the popularity of Formula 1 soared.

Formula 1 struggled to stay in the sporting mainstream for much of the last decade as TV rights were acquired by Sky, placing the pinnacle of motorsport firmly behind a paywall. 

Tim Fullbrook, the creator and founder of The Racing Blog, suggested that the Netflix show owes its creation to the fact that Formula 1 is only available via pay-TV.

“I think the TV paywall fuelled the fire and the need for Drive to Survive.”

