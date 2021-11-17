Seven of the best England rugby players from South West London

Whilst England gear up for their third autumn match against South Africa this weekend, SWL takes a look at seven of the best England internationals from South West London.

In fact, there are likely to be two South West Londoners in England’s starting fifteen against South Africa on Saturday at Twickenham.

But do they make the cut as some of the region’s greatest England international players from the past 20 years?

Let's take a closer look.

Kyle Sinckler

England’s first choice tight-head prop, Kyle Sinckler, grew up in Wandsworth and his youth was spent playing for Battersea Ironsides.

The former Harlequins man is truly made in London as he was sent out on loan to fellow London clubs, Ealing Trailfinders and Richmond early in his career.

Sinckler joined Bristol Bears in 2020, his first team outside London.

Tom Curry

Back row Tom Curry is one of the current England players that could reach world-class stardom.

Hounslow born Curry has 35 England caps including all England’s matches during the 2019 World Cup where England finished runners up to South Africa.

He currently plays for Sale Sharks alongside his twin brother Ben Curry who made his debut earlier this year against the USA.

Danny Cipriani

As famous for his off-field antics as for his rugby, when supremely talented Danny Cipriani retires he will be remembered for never truly living up to his potential.

The Roehampton born player made only 16 England caps over ten years and never solidified his position in the team.

Cipriani currently plays his rugby with Bath following stints at Gloucester, Wasps, Sale Sharks and Melbourne Rebels in Australia.

Lawrence Dallaglio

HISTORIC FIGURE: Dallaglio prepares for a line out Image Credit: David Howlett via Wikimedia Commons

Lawrence Dallaglio looms large over English rugby history as a true great and a central figure in the 2003 World Cup winning side.

Born in Shepherd’s Bush, Dallaglio spent his entire playing career at Wasps when they were based in London.

He played for England 85 times and came off the bench in England’s 2007 World Cup loss to South Africa in his last match for his country.

Elliot Daly

Surprisingly, Elliot Daly was one of the big names left out of Eddie Jones’ squad for these autumn internationals as the coach looks to blood new players into the England setup.

Despite this, the fullback has true international pedigree with 17 international tries for England and five Lions caps.

The Croydon native has a hard battle ahead to get back into the England fold, with newly capped Freddie Steward making a commanding appearance against Australia at 15.

Paul Sackey

SPEEDY SACKEY: The winger playing for Harlequins. Image Credit: Charlie via Wikimedia Commons

Lambeth man Paul Sackey featured 22 times and scored 55 points on the wing for England.

The quick-footed speedster played in the 2007 World Cup for England, alongside Dallaglio, where he scored four tries on the way to the final.

During his rugby career, Sackey played for London clubs Harlequins, London Irish and London Wasps before the club’s move to Coventry.

Dan Luger

Luger was a member of the England 2003 World Cup winning squad alongside Dallaglio.

He came on as an illegal substitute in the Samoa match, when he was substituted on before Mike Tindall had left the field, and he even made a tackle before being ordered off the pitch by the referee.

Luger was born in Chiswick and started his career at Richmond before playing for Harlequins and Saracens.

The winger saw out the end of his career playing for several French clubs including Perpignan and FC Toulon.

Featured Image Credit: Thomas Nugent via geograph.co.uk