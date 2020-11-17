Over 300 rugby shirts decorate Twickenham Stadium to represent fans

Over 300 club rugby shirts decorated Twickenham Stadium during England’s game against Georgia on Saturday.

England Rugby has been running a campaign asking the rugby family to donate their shirts to help create a visual representation of clubs and their fans at Twickenham Stadium.

Fans have been encouraged to send in as many club shirts as possible for presentation during the men’s Quilter Internationals, and Women’s Autumn Internationals.

RFU President Jeff Blackett said: “Grassroots rugby is the lifeblood of our game and it must be protected.

“That is fundamental in our strategy and we continue to remind the Government of that fact.

“Once we can see a real return to the game, and we want to make sure that we keep the rugby family together during this crisis.

“That is why we want to recognise the continuing efforts of our rugby community during the Autumn Nations Cup and Women’s Autumn Internationals.”

A COLOURFUL SITE: A rainbow of rugby shirts visually represent the missing fans. CREDIT: RFU Collection via Getty Images

Given the popularity of the initiative, the deadline has been extended to the end of November.

England Rugby want to show off as many club shirts as possible, particularly for the Quilter International, part of the Autumn Nations Cup, final fixture on Sunday 6 December.

Each shirt will serve to remind the players where they started their rugby careers, and highlight the impact of the pandemic on rugby while fans still cheer them on from a distance.

RFU Rugby Development Director, Steve Grainger, said: “In normal times, club houses around the country would be filled with family and friends gathering together to watch England on TV.

“This is a small gesture to recognise the clubs and volunteers, who are working tirelessly during the toughest of times to keep their clubs going.

“It is the grassroots game that makes up the fabric of England Rugby.

“It will be good to take a moment to appreciate the important role clubs play within their communities at Twickenham Stadium this month and for the wider world to see it.”

STILL STADIUM: Saturday’s match shows a fan-less stadium as games are being played behind closed doors. CREDIT: RFU Collection via Getty Images

The display of fans’ shirts seemed to work in England’s favour, as the club soared to victory with a 40-0 win against Georgia on Saturday during the Autumn Nations Cup.

To get involved, England Rugby request the shirt to be packaged up with a printed label and posted to them.

Featured image credit: RFU Collection via Getty Images