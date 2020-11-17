Olaofe fires Sutton United third as Hampton and Richmond continue surge

Isaac Olaofe had a day to remember as he fired his first senior hat-trick to help Sutton United win 5-1 against Kings Lynn in the National League, moving the Us to third in the division.

The visitors looked to bring the game to Sutton early on, however their early dominance was not to last long as the home side eased themselves back into the game.

It took only 25 minutes for Olaofe to pinch his first goal of the season for the U’s, the move starting with a quick throw-in to David Ibukun Ajiboye.

The Sutton wide man fired the ball into the box for Harry Beautyman to try and divert goal bound, however his shot found Olaofe who capitalised and fired the ball home giving Sutton the lead.

Constant high pressure from Sutton meant that Kings Lynn could not get much time on the ball and as a result struggled to challenge the Sutton goal in the first half.

Sutton came close once again in the first half, following a Rob Milsom free kick which was nodded towards goal by Ben Goodliffe.

Seven minutes after the break, Millwall loanee Olaofe found his second of the game, a header flicked on from a Scott Milsom cross, beat Archie Mair in the Kings Lynn goal.

Following Sutton’s second goal, Kings Lynn started to fight back in the game, mounting several attacks and starting to challenge Dean Bouzanis between the Sutton sticks.

Jamar Loza found himself in on goal for the visitors but could not find the power to beat Bouzanis, who collected the ball easily.

Kings Lynn kept attacking, but Bouzanis rushed out to save an Adam Marriott attempt.

A save from Bouzanis, left him out of his goal and welcomed a follow-up shot, which was blocked by a combined effort from Louis John and Ben Goodliffe.

Sutton sub Tobi Sho-Silva made an instant impact and less than ten minutes after coming on, found himself on the scoresheet following a well struck free kick by Kenny Davis, which landed at his feet off the crossbar.

Olaofe troubled the Kings Lynn defence all afternoon, and did it again to complete his hat-trick.

Twisting and turning, the U’s striker made space to get in front of the opposition goal, almost one-on-one with Mair, Olaofe fired the ball into the right side of the net, to put Sutton 4-0 up.

Kings Lynn Town were still on the attack and trying to find a goal to force a way back into the game, their efforts were rewarded when Dayle Southwell struck a well hit, low driven shot into the Sutton goal beating Bouzanis denying him a clean sheet .

Leading 4-1 was not enough for the hosts as they entered the 89th minute.

A Rob Milsom corner was met by a Harry Beautyman header and he scored his 52nd goal in a Sutton shirt to see the game end 5-1.

Sutton now look to carry on their good form to Tuesday night when Dagenham and Redbridge will visit Gander Green Lane for another National League fixture.

Elsewhere, in the National League South, Hampton and Richmond Borough extended their unbeaten league form to three games as Wilson Carvalho scored in their 1-0 win over Chelmsford.

Three straight league wins has taken the Beavers up to ninth in the National League South, one win off the play-off spots, which is their target for the season.

Hampton and Richmond now look to Tuesday when they will welcome Hemel Hempstead.

Also in the National League South, Dulwich Hamlet lost 3-1 to Havant and Waterlooville, leaving them 20th in the league with just two points from five games.