If you support an Aviva Premiership rugby side the chances are you’re engaging with their content more frequently on social media.

From crisp transfer video announcements to behind the scene footage of players in training, the work of communications teams at rugby clubs is now widespread.

SW London side London Irish are one of the Premiership teams using social media platforms to promote the work of the club.

Their communications team is headed up by Bill Pulling, who explained how they are always looking to improve and find new ways to get their brand out there.

Pulling said: “We’ve recently hired a videographer to show a little more behind the scenes and to bring the supporters close to the club – that’s been quite impactful and we’ve seen our followers going up.

“Our social media output has always been at a high standard and bringing in a videographer has really helped with that.”

“This season the players have been really engaged with what we do – we want to match what they do on the pitch and they have completely bought into that.”

London Irish has the tenth most followers across the three main platforms of Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

That put them ahead of Sale Sharks, Worcester Warriors and Newcastle Falcons but behind London rivals Harlequins and Saracens.

Premiership toppers Leicester Tigers also take the top spot for combined social media followers.

TikTok has become the social media platform of choice for young people and all of the Aviva Premiership clubs except Saracens have a profile to engage this demographic.

Harlequins top the table by some distance with 61,200 fans whilst most clubs have between 5,000 and 15,000 fans.

London Irish set up a TikTok profile on the 1st January and their number of fans has grown rapidly to 6,152.

Leicester Tigers may be heading the Aviva Premiership, but in terms of TikTok followers London Irish are ahead marginally.

Pulling said: “We’ve recently launched a TikTok channel and one of our main aims is to draw in a younger fan base – We tailor the TikTok videos so that they are more exclusive.”

The club has a special St. Patrick’s day party for the game against Northampton Saints on 26 March and their communications team has been putting their social media platforms in operation to promote the game.

Pulling said: “We’re gradually building up content that is St Patrick’s day party related – we have different bits and bobs for social media to capture what the day is about which is just having fun.

“We’re expecting to break our record for the Brentford Community stadium for that match as well.”

*Data as of 15 February 2022

(Feature Image Credit: Peter Dean via Flickr)