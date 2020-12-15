Twickenham Cygnets hope new sponsorship gets more girls into football

One of south west London’s leading girls’ football clubs hopes that funding from a new sponsorship deal will encourage more girls and women across Twickenham to take up the sport.

Since its formation five years ago, Twickenham Cygnets has become one of the most successful football clubs in the area with over 135 members, and its success was recognised as it received backing from the FA’s 100FC project.

The 100FC project recognises successful clubs and provides funding for more women involved with the club to train as coaches, though like all amateur clubs the Cygnets have faced unprecedented difficulties this year due to coronavirus.

The club were forced to stop all training and matches for several months during the first lockdown and were then forced to halt training again during the second national lockdown, much to the disappointment of club chairman Eamonn Newell.

However, the club has now received a huge boost thanks to a new sponsorship deal with Middlesex Marble.

Newell said: “We believe we have found a partner who offers a perfect match with our values and we look forward to their support as we continue to build a legacy for girls’ football in the community.

“We are delighted to welcome Middlesex Marble to the team.”

The funding will not only help Twickenham Cygnets but also the Twickenham Parakeets, a junior branch of the club for girls aged four to seven.

Middlesex Marble Managing Director Ben Fahey said: “We were truly inspired by the team at Twickenham Cygnets FC and The Parakeets who have made football such a fun, inclusive and encouraging experience for so many local girls.

“As a company with strong connections to Twickenham and surrounding areas, we are delighted to be part of this local club and look forward to supporting them to achieve even greater success in the future.”

Featured image credit: Twickenham Cygnets FC