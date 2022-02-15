LISTEN: The Winter Olympics podcast

In this special Winter Olympics podcast, SWL’s Stuart Allen is joined by Finn Toal, Logan Forbes, Will Godley and Andreas Schoinarakis to discuss the big stories of the Games so far, including the controversy around Kamila Valieva, Team GB’s disappointing performance so far and when the hunt for that elusive first medal might end for the British athletes competing.

Featured image credit: Міністерство молоді та спорту України via Wikimedia Commons under CC BY-SA 4.0 license