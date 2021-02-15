James Chisholm proud of Gallagher campaign supporting local businesses

Harlequins’ James Chisholm has spoken of his pride at the club’s involvement in a Gallagher campaign supporting local businesses during the pandemic.

The Premiership title sponsors Gallagher are promoting six businesses and a regional charity as part of their national ‘Tackling Tomorrow. Together’ initiative.

Quins and London Irish have been paired with Middlesex-based hand sanitiser company EcoHydra Technologies, the first business to be showcased for their resilience.

Chisholm said: “It’s great that we’re in a position where we can help local businesses and do some good for people, because we’re very fortunate that we’ve carried on and are able to do what we do and not a great deal has affected us.

“It doesn’t escape anyone’s attention that it’s pretty tough at the moment, especially for local businesses and small businesses, and most of the world.

“It’s great that clubs like Harlequins and London Irish can get involved with a company like this, and it’s very topical that they’re hand sanitisers, trying to deliver something that’s going to help loads of people and hopefully the NHS.

“Anything we can do to aid them in getting to where they need to be and helping them out is awesome for us, for them, and for the community.”

Chisholm and teammates Danny Care and Alex Dombrandt were given the chance to test EcoHydra’s NHS-approved hand sanitiser at Quins’ Surrey Sports Park training centre.

STAYING SAFE: Hand sanitiser company EcoHydra Technologies are the first business to be spotlighted by Gallagher (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images for Gallagher)

They also participated in a virtual Q&A with employees of the hand sanitiser company, where they answered questions on the challenges they have faced during COVID-19.

Chisholm added: “We got a few of the products in and we’ve been using them.

“We’ve been absolutely drilling hand sanitiser and trying to stay clean and tidy and so on, so any help we can get is absolutely wonderful.

“You want to be working with and for good people that are passionate about what they do, and the guys there at EcoHydra really seemed it.”

EcoHydra will be promoted on matchdays at Quins and London Irish through advertising around their home grounds when the pandemic allows for it.

Employees of the hand sanitiser company will also get the opportunity to attend a game and host clients at Twickenham Stoop.

Gallagher will continue to offer them specialist brokering advice and support to deal with the effects of COVID-19 as part of the initiative.

EcoHydra chairman Clifton Melvin said: “It is really great to see companies such as Gallagher offering their time and support to smaller companies during this tough period.

“We are proud to play our part in the fight against COVID-19.

“Gallagher have been there every step of the way as a trusted adviser when it comes to providing EcoHydra with insurance solutions that have allowed us to adapt as demand for our products has continued to rise.”

Chief Executive of Gallagher’s UK Retail Division Michael Rea added: “It has been incredible to see the optimism and tenacity of some of these businesses.

“We wanted to take a moment to champion and recognise both the challenges and opportunities presented during an extraordinary period through our ‘Tackling Tomorrow. Together’ initiative.”

Visit ajg.com/tackling-tomorrow-together for further details on the initiative and EcoHydra.com to find out more about EcoHydra and their products.

Featured image credit: Steve Bardens/Getty Images for Gallagher