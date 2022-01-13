London Scottish to face fierce rivals Richmond in grudge derby match

London Scottish play host to fierce rivals Richmond FC at the RAG this Saturday in the RFU Championship.

Scottish have struggled this season, sitting bottom of the league with their only win coming at home to Coventry in late November.

Richmond, meanwhile, are on a five-match losing streak and haven’t played for over a month due to various Covid-19 outbreaks.

A bumper crowd is expected at the teams’ shared ground and Scottish head coach Dan George believes his side, who lost the reverse fixture 43-21 in October, won’t need any added motivation for the clash.

He said: “They boys are really excited for it.

“They understand the history that’s between the two of them, particularly over recent years.

“I’ll have very little to say come Saturday if I’m being completely honest.

“I think if you can’t get yourself in the frame of mind ready for this game then you shouldn’t be playing at this level.”

George played for The Exiles against Richmond back in 2017 and, following an injury, he had to take to the pitch for the first time in four years away at Ampthill on New Year’s Day.

He said: “Whatever level you play it’s a young man’s game and although I’m only 35 I still felt a little over the hill.

“Not often do you get an opportunity as a coach to engage with the players like that and I think it has a different dimension when you can actually get on the field and experience collisions and set pieces.

“But yeah, my wife wasn’t too happy.”

Richmond head coach Rob Powell believes the unexpected extended break for his side will only add to the excitement come Saturday, especially with the return to fitness of their top points scorer James Kane.

He said: “The guys are chomping at the bit and really raring to go.

“So I’m hoping that will mean it’s a high intensity game and something enjoyable for fans of both clubs to watch.

The 41-year-old emphasised the importance of a fast start in what is undoubtably the biggest game of the season for the two clubs.

He said: “We need to come out really quickly. We don’t want to let Scottish get into the game early.

“We need to make sure that we’re physically and mentally at the races right from the off.”

Featured image credit: Dante K Photography