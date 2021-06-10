Chelsea’s Mason Mount named in top ten most valuable players in Europe

Chelsea’s Mason Mount is the tenth most valuable player in Europe’s five major leagues, according to a recent study by the CIES Football Observatory.

Fresh from assisting the winning goal in Chelsea’s 1-0 Champions League final triumph over Manchester City, the midfielder was given an estimated transfer value of €123.6 million.

The evaluation ranked the 22-year-old tenth overall amongst players from the top tiers of England, Spain, Italy, Germany, and France.

The European champion joined three Englishmen in the top ten with Phil Foden, defeated finalist and recently crowned PFA Young Player of the Year, topping the rankings at an estimated value of €190.2m.

Manchester United’s forward pairing of Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford, rounded out an all-English top three.

The International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES) Football Observatory, a research group based in Switzerland, calculate the values based on a range of variables.

Factors such as age, contract length, form, international status, and inflation all influence a player’s estimated worth.

The Premier League featured the most players in the top ten, with Manchester United’s Portuguese star Bruno Fernandes rounding off the fifth name from the English top flight.

Fernandes’ inclusion also ensured that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were the most represented club in the top ten, yet Scott McTominay was the only other United player to feature in the Premier League’s top 20 most valuable players.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the dominance of their title win, Manchester City led the way with eight players, whilst Chelsea matched United with four.

Despite inconsistent seasons, German compatriots Timo Werner and Kai Havertz ranked 7th and 10th respectively, whilst CONCACAF Nations League hero Christian Pulisic edged in at 18th.

Mark Bantock, a Chelsea season ticket holder since 2004, said: “I’m not surprised Mason Mount is our most valuable player, he’s been our best player this season.

“Werner and Havertz being so high is surprising, but I think that will have a lot to do with their age and the fact they’ve only recently signed contracts.

“That’s a lot of England players featured – I can imagine their values may dip if the upcoming European Championships go as they usually do for us!”

Mount and England kickstart their European Championship campaign at Wembley on Sunday against Croatia.

