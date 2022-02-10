Walk from Chelsea training ground to Stamford Bridge in fight against cancer

A 20-year-old bus driver has tragically lost both of his parents to cancer.

Jamie Druce, 20, has been fundraising via a sponsored walk to raise money in the fight against cancer.

He completed an 18 mile walk in December from Chelsea’s training ground in Cobham to Stamford Bridge – the club’s stadium, for Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of his parents Wendy Barnett and Alan Druce.

Jamie said: “I organised the walk because having lost both parents to cancer, I want to do everything I can to stop other families being torn apart in the future and for our future generations.

“My dad was a massive Chelsea supporter so it seemed relevant to do it from the Stadium to the training ground.

“I don’t think the pain will ever go away, but it does feel good knowing you are helping another sufferer through most likely the hardest time of their life.”

14 miles in to walk for Macmillan Cancer Support

Jamie’s mother died when she was 44 and his father died last year.

Jamie’s fundraiser has turned out to be an outstanding success, raising over £700 – more than tripling his target of £250.

He also praised Macmillan for how they supported his parents.

Jamie explained: “Macmillan were there for both my parents. In the case of my dad, they were close in helping him day by day from his diagnosis to his passing. They are great at one to one and understanding what the victim is going through.”

Luke Rose, 21, a close friend of Jamie’s, completed the 18 miles to help in the fight against cancer.

“Raising money for Macmillan Cancer Research every year is something that we all believe is incredibly important as the people who work there do such a great job at supporting the patients and their family members.”

Contribute towards the fundraising here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/stamford-bridge-to-cobham-for-macmillan