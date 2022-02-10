Benson follows up supersub appearance with start

Harlequins youngster Jamie Benson is looking forward to making his first start for England U20s after an excellent performance off the bench last time out.

Benson came on with the score at 17-10 to hosts Scotland last Friday, before England scored 31 unanswered points as he slotted a penalty and four conversions.

As well as his precision off the tee with some tough kicks, he also brought energy to England’s attack which helped them dominate play in the last half hour.

And the Harlequins fly-half is looking forward to starting out against Italy this weekend after a memorable debut.

GRABBING HIS OPPORTUNITY: Benson will be hoping to solidify his place in the Number ten shirt (Image: Instagram/jamiebenson10)

He said: “It was a very special feeling getting my first cap against Scotland and being able to contribute to a great result.

“To get my first start this weekend is going to be an incredible experience in Italy.

“I’m absolute buzzing for it.”

Last weekend’s game eventually finished 41-24 to England as Scotland scored a late consolation try, but the visitors had done enough to earn an opening day victory.

They continue their campaign on Friday as they travel to Treviso, and Benson’s performance has been enough to earn him a call alongside fellow Harlequins players Fin Baxter, who captains the side, and Will Hobson, who starts on the bench.

London Irish’s Mikey Summerfield, starting at tighthead prop on the other side from skipper Baxter, completes the representation of south west London rugby clubs in the squad.

Featured Image: Instagram/jamiebenson10