Harlequins teen makes impressive Premiership debut

It must be difficult to live up to the excitement surrounding you as a player when you are the son of a world champion, but this is exactly what has happened to Harlequins teen Louis Lynagh.

The 19-year-old, who has represented England at under-16 and under-18 level, made his premiership debut for Harlequins in Sunday’s Gallagher Premiership victory over Leicester Tigers.

It was an impressive debut for Lynagh as he came on as a replacement in the 54th minute at full-back and was immediately thrown into action defensively, making a couple of excellent tackles on Fijian giant Nemani Nadolo.

His debut came with much anticipation as Louis’ father is the former Australian captain and 1991 World Champion – Michael Lynagh.

Congratulations Louis. It has been a fun journey so far. Today you made your debut alongside him playing for Harlequins. Very proud of you. Congratulations also to Chris Robshaw – wonderful career.

Louis returned to Richmond to play for the senior team this season for a brief loan spell at the club where he scored seven tries in seven matches.

And when coronavirus halted the season for Richmond, a return to his parent club meant that when the teams returned to action in the Gallagher Premiership, he was ready.

When asked by Harlequins whether his father had any advice, Louis said: “He said just do the basics well and if you come up against Nadolo just go low.

“It was an amazing experience to come on, a really great experience, hopefully next season I’ll be get a few more chances to show what I can do and hopefully cement my place in the team.”

The future looks bright for the young Harlequins man, who despite representing England at age group level has not yet decided on which nation to represent, with England, Australia and Italy all options due to living, his father and his mother.

He is certainly someone to look out for in the upcoming season and beyond.