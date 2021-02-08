Chelsea Women sign first-ever women’s shorts partnership deal

Chelsea FC Women have a shorts sponsor for the first time, after signing a three-year sponsorship deal with investment bank N+1 Singer.

The company’s logo appeared on Chelsea players’ shorts for the first time at the team’s game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

The club, team and community of Chelsea FC Women welcomed the news of the exclusive partnership, as manager Emma Hayes tweeted: “Welcome on board N+1 Singer to the Chelsea family.”

Welcome on board @nplus1singer to the Chelsea family. Look forward to working with you x https://t.co/dnteQBKClN — Emma Hayes MBE (@emmahayes1) February 4, 2021

Guy Lawrence, CEO of Chelsea FC said: “We welcome the commitment of N+1 Singer to the women’s game, and we share their ambition to see it grow exponentially on and off the pitch.

“With their philosophy that successful businesses are built on shared equity, we could not be happier that N+1 Singer will bring their ethos and support to Chelsea FC Women as we pursue our ever more ambitious sporting and commercial targets.”

The sponsorship comes at a good time for the club, who have become serial winners under Hayes, who shut down suggestions of her leaving the club to manage AFC Wimbledon last week.

Chelsea FC Women are not only currently FA Women’s Super League, FA Continental Cup and FA Community Shield winners, but made history with their run of 32 consecutive wins over two years – a run which was ended by Brighton.

The female club is intent on breaking new ground in club sponsorship by signing partners bespoke to the women’s game.

As a leading investment bank, dedicated to advising and funding ambitious growth companies in the UK, the deal shows N+1 Singer’s commitment to championing the impressive team.

The firm’s head of marketing Joanna Osborne added: “Chelsea FC Women are an exceptionally talented group of women who continue to inspire the football world and all those who look up to them.

“They are also a group of very genuine and relatable women, so we are thrilled to be able to work with them, learn off them and support their ambitions over the next few years of our partnership.”