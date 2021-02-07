The Australian Open starts on Monday with the likes of Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams in action on the opening day.

Djokovic, top seed in the men’s draw and an eight-time Australian Open winner, starts his campaign by taking on Jeremy Chardy in the final match of the day on Rod Laver Arena.

Meanwhile Williams, a seven-time champion in Melbourne, begins her quest for a historic 24th Grand Slam title when she takes on Laura Siegemund in the second match on Rod Laver on what is a stellar day for the women’s draw.

The opening action at the tournament will be third seed and 2019 champion Naomi Osaka, with the reigning US Open champion facing a tough opener against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Second seed and world number two Simona Halep, runner-up at the event in 2018, is also in action against Australian wildcard Lizette Cabrera.

Five further Grand Slam champions will be in action in the women’s draw with eighth seed Bianca Andreescu, ninth seed Petra Kvitova, 15th seed Iga Swiatek, 23rd seed and 2016 champion Angelique Kerber and Venus Williams all taking to the court.

Meanwhile, the men’s draw also sees third seed Dominic Thiem in action. Runner-up to Djokovic last year, the reigning US Open champion begins his quest for a second Grand Slam title against Mikhail Kukushkin.

Sixth seed Alexander Zverev will take on Marcus Giron and 17th seed and 2014 champion Stan Wawrinka faces Pedro Sousa, whilst 11th seed Denis Shapovalov takes on Jannik Sinner in the pick of the men’s first round matches.

There are six Brits in singles action this year though Katie Boulter is the only one who will be playing on Monday.

Boulter reached the second round at the Australian Open two years ago, though faces a tough first round contest against former world number ten Daria Kasatkina this time around.

