Listen: The Football Season Preview Podcast

With a brand-new football season just around the corner, why not listen to our Football Season Preview Podcast as MM/SWL give you all the information you need to know ahead of the opening weekend?

Hear our predictions on the Premier League, EFL and even some of the top clubs around Europe. We’ll also be talking about transfers, from Jack Grealish to Jadon Sancho as well as the shock news that Lionel Messi is up for grabs.

It all kicks off this weekend in the EFL and then next Friday, August 13, the Premier League returns.

Click below to listen…

Featured image credit: Bahram Jamalov via Pexels.