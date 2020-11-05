Harry Kane showing new signs to his game

If there is one thing about Harry Kane that we have always known, it is the ability to score goals and most importantly it is the ability to score all kinds of goals.

Goals that come in the form of penalties, tap ins, volleys, headers, left foot, and right, this man can score any way he wants.

While in doing so, the Tottenham talisman is often considered as one of, if not the most complete forward in today’s game, and although Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski may take umbrage at such a claim, there is no doubting the validity of such a statement.

A statement that based on this season’s early performances, has become even more valid and with the scorer now also happy to turn provider, we are witnessing another impressive bow being added to Kane’s already incredible repertoire.

Because although Tottenham’s start to the new Premier League season has not been perfect from a defensive point of view and a litany of dropped points at home will lay testament to that, things have really started to click in attack.

To the point where Jose Mourinho’s men are suddenly entering the conversation regarding a title challenge and if Kane can continue to create as many goals as he has scored, there is no reason to suggest why the North London outfit cannot have a serious shot at glory.

If the first few weeks of the 2020/21 Premier League season have taught us anything, it is the fact that nothing is for certain anymore and although Liverpool may have finally risen to the top of the ladder, they will have to deal without Virgil Van Dijk for at least the next six months.

Which means the defending champions will certainly be susceptible and the hyper-dominance that we have seen from Jurgen Klopp’s men over the past couple of years, may well prove to be a thing of the past.

While when it comes to Liverpool’s recent rivals Manchester City, they have their own problems and with Sergio Aguero starting to pick up more and more niggles, the Argentine is no longer firing on all cylinders.

This means if the former Atletico Madrid forward is not firing on all cylinders, then neither are City themselves and when you account for the deficiencies that they and Liverpool are potentially going to possess, it opens the door wide open for Tottenham.

Because with Tottenham not only possessing the attacking prowess of Harry Kane, they can now call upon Gareth Bale also and the prospect of these two linking up in the final third of the pitch is enough to get even neutral supporters interested.

Bale will look to add something to an attacking unit which has failed to bring constant joy down the left-hand side and with both Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn unable to be consistent enough in terms of form, the return of the Welsh international will be a serious upgrade in that position.

An upgrade that also will allow Kane to flourish further than he has before and when you consider just how talented the Walthamstow born striker is, it is almost criminal that he is yet to win an accolade for either club or country.

Of course, personal trinkets such as Golden Boot awards will be of some significance and will no doubt be a measure of how good a season’s or international tournament’s worth of performance ended up being.

However, for someone of Kane’s stock, to retire on a career in a decade’s time and just have these awards to show for it will be far undeserving for the man who embodies the notion of being one of Tottenham’s very own.

With questions always being asked of his long-term injury worries, the fact that the 27-year-old has dropped into a deeper role means that he will most likely preserve his career at the very highest level and with this new side to his game now on show, it means exciting things for Tottenham.

