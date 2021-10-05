Streatham Ice Hockey start season in superb style

Starts to the season don’t come much better than what Streatham Ice Hockey Club have produced to start their season, as they have seven wins from seven to start their NIHL Division 1 South season.

This season started with the RedHawks looking to make up for lost time, having won the league and cup double in 2019/20, only losing one match.

The 2020/21 season was suspended due to clubs not being able to afford to play it without fans, but after a long 18-month wait to defend their crown, they have made a flying start.

Team captain Ben Paynter, said: “It was nice to start where we left off with picking up a lot of wins.

“I think we set out to win every game, we have that firm message from Michael Farn, the coach.

“When he signs his team, he signs players who want to win. I’m only there to win, we play the sport to win.

“Winning is fun and we’re there to have fun, so if we can win every game and take every trophy on the way there, then why not?”

COMEBACK KINGS: Streatham came from 3-1 down to beat Oxford Stars 6-3. Credit: Fusional

Streatham began the season with big wins over Slough and Romford, racking up 11 goals across the two games, with Valya Antonov getting off to a particularly quick start with three goals in the opening two.

Since that point they have become specialists in the art of the comeback victory.

Trailing 3-1 at half-time in their next match at home to Oxford City Stars, Streatham fought back to run out 6-3 winners, before putting a tired MK Thunder to the sword with a 7-0 victory in Milton Keynes.

The RedHawks then found themselves 3-1 down once again in their next match against Solent Devils, before changing to the blue warm-up kits at half-time to reduce the kit clash with their hosts and recovering to maintain their 100% start to the season with a 7-4 win.

Greater drama was still to come after they fell behind to Slough, but after getting themselves level and with overtime almost inevitable, Ben Ealey-Newman burst through with seven seconds left on the clock to score from the slot to give Streatham a perfect start to the season having taken maximum points from six games.

There was a slightly more relaxed game to follow as Streatham finally got off to a quick start and romped home to a 9-0 victory against second place Solent Devils to make it seven from seven at the weekend.

Featured image credit: Fusional