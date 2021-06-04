Sutton United’s historic promotion a surprise to even the club chairman

Sutton United’s chairman admitted he never expected his team to be in the position they’re in, following the club’s historic promotion to League Two.

The club were promoted to the Football League for the first time in their 123 year history, as they won the National League by four points.

But Bruce Elliot claimed the goal for the season was always to avoid relegation first and foremost, and only changed later in the year.

He said: “When the season started our aim was just to make sure that we stayed in the National League.

“Results kept coming and the longer the season went on the more they realised they had a chance.

“The players are absolutely delighted, they’ve created some history, but this is a big step up for us and brings with it all sorts of issues and problems that we need to address.”

One of the main issues the Us have had to face since promotion was that the Football League do not accept artificial pitches, with grass being a requirement for any clubs.

As such, Sutton have had to dig up their AstroTurf pitch, and replace it with a more traditional grass pitch.

PREPARATION FOR LEAGUE TWO: Removal of the artificial pitch is already underway at Sutton. Credit: Paul Loughlin

Elliot added: “We were well aware of it when the season started, I just don’t think we ever expected us to be in that position.”

The club are also having new floodlights installed, alongside new turnstiles and extra seating.

Elliot revealed he expects the vast majority of the squad will be with the team next season and will be ecstatic to have an opportunity to represent the club in the football league.

Tickets for next season have already launched and can be purchased here.

Image Credit: Paul Loughlin