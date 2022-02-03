South West London athletes to watch at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Team GB will be represented by a trio of South West London athletes at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics this month.

Nick Gleeson (Bobsleigh) – Epsom

Epsom-born Nick Gleeson will form part of Team GB’s Bobsleigh team at the Beijing games.

Gleeson became Great Britain’s youngest bobsledder to compete in 62 years, at the age of 21, after making his debut in Pyeongchang back in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

The route into bobsledding was an unusual one for Gleeson, being introduced to the sport while serving in the military as a Paratrooper.

Among his achievement of being the youngest British bobsledder to compete at an Olympic games, Gleeson finished tied fourth in the two-man bobsleigh during the 2019 World Championships in Whistler, which was the best British result in 53 years.

The games in Beijing will see Gleeson competing for medals in the two-man bobsleigh and four-man bobsleigh events.

Montell Douglas (Bobsleigh) – Lewisham

Montell Douglas will be participating in the women’s bobsleigh event at this years’ games.

Lewisham-born Douglas made Team GB history by becoming the first British woman to be selected to compete in different sports at both the Summer and Winter Games.

Douglas competed in the 100m and 4x100m relay at Beijing in 2008 and was a reserve athlete in the bobsleigh for the Pyeongchang games in 2018.

Douglas has two World Championship appearances to her name and after just a fortnight of making her international bobsleigh bow, she was victorious the Europa Cup in Winterberg, alongside Mica McNeill, making it Great Britain’s first Europa Cup gold in seven years.

Lilah Fear (Figure Skating) – London

Lilah Fear will be involved in Team GB’s figure skating squad at Beijing.

Fear, who was born in the United States to Canadian parents but moved to London at the age of one, has formed a popular reputation with dance partner Lewis Gibson and the duo won the British title in their first campaign together.

Fear’s passion for skating was enhanced by regular lessons at Queen’s Ice Rink, near her primary school in Notting Hill.

The 22-year-old already has an impressive set of achievements to her name including being a two-time Grand Prix bronze medalist, a three-time Challenger medalist, the 2018 Bavarian Open champion and four-time British national champion.