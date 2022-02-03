Six Nations 2022: A Beginners’ Guide

Need to get up to speed ahead of Six Nations 2022? We have got all you need to know ahead of the oldest annual championship in rugby.

What is it?

The Six Nations is one of the highlights of the international rugby union calendar.

Each team plays the others once and whoever finishes top of the table wins the title, while any team who wins all five games completes the ‘Grand Slam’. Whoever finishes last gets the metaphorical wooden spoon.

When is it?

Round one begins this weekend on February 5, before the tournament concludes on March 19.

Three games are played in each of the five rounds, with a rest weekend either side of round three.

Where are the games?

Matches will be played at the following venues:

Twickenham Stadium, London

Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Stade de France, Paris

Stadio Olimpico, Rome

How many points for a win?

Four points, while a draw earns each side two points. A bonus point is awarded for scoring four tries in a game or for losing by seven points or less.

Who are the favourites?

France are the popular pick, but the Six Nations 2022 championship is remarkably open with as many as five teams pushing for the title.

What happened last year?

Wales won the competition in 2021, winning four matches and they were only denied a Grand Slam in the final play of their last game against France. Italy finished bottom for the sixth year in succession.

Whilst England had a poor tournament in which they lost to Scotland, Wales and Ireland placing them fifth overall.

Are fans allowed?

Yes! After last year’s tournament was played behind closed doors, Covid-19 restrictions have eased in time for capacity crowds to be expected at all matches.

So Covid will not affect this tournament?

Not quite. England and France’s preparation has already been hindered by positive cases among players, and government policy forbids unvaccinated players from featuring in France or Italy. As has become the norm with sporting events, the threat of the virus cannot be eliminated.

Can I follow on TV?

All matches will be broadcasted live on either BBC One or ITV.

What are the Fixtures?

All times GMT, home team listed first

February 5

Ireland v Wales, 2:15pm

Scotland v England, 4:45pm

February 6

France v Italy, 3:00pm

February 12

Wales v Scotland, 2:15pm

France v Ireland, 4:45pm

February 13

Italy v England, 3:00pm

February 26

Scotland v France, 2:15pm

England v Wales, 4:45pm

February 27

Ireland v Italy, 3:00pm

March 11

Wales v France, 8:00pm

March 12

Italy v Scotland, 2:15pm

England v Ireland, 4:45pm

March 19

Wales v Italy, 2:15pm

Ireland v Scotland, 4:45pm

France v England, 8:00pm

