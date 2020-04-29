Snag some of the best deals out there for south west Londoners

By SWL staff

We’re all in the same boat at the moment. We’ve just got to ride the storm until it passes and we’re able to go back to some sort of normality.

Hopefully that’s sooner rather than later. What we can do, though, is continue what a Streatham mum started and clap for the NHS every week. It’s really helped bring the nation together.

One positive about being stuck indoors for the time being is that there are plenty of companies offering deals left, right, and centre to gain your custom and ease the burden of being unable to venture out.

Here are some examples of what you can take advantage of from the comfort of your own home.

Free Flower Deliveries

There are a couple of florists still operating in the south west London area, which is great news if you’ve got a friend or a loved one with a birthday or something similar coming up.

One example is Serenata Flowers. They’re still very much in business and offering free delivery to anywhere in south west London if you order any day of the week before 10pm. This is a great way to make someone smile. There are plenty of flowers to choose from too, you’re spoilt for choice. The areas covered include:

Kensington and Chelsea

Lambeth

Merton

Richmond upon Thames

Wandsworth

Wimbledon

Fulham

Putney

Entertainment & Games

If you’re into gaming, there are a lot of promotions and sales going around on popular gaming platforms like Steam. Game studios are also making initiatives on their own to help people have some fun while staying home.

Sports Interactive have made their flagship game Football Manager 2020 free to play for everyone during this self-isolation period.

This is something businesses in other industries are also doing. iGaming sites are one example, where they don’t require you to part with any of your own funds whatsoever.

This means you can have some casino fun without depositing money. You’ll have to register at the online casino where the no deposit bonus is but that’s it.

Restaurant Takeaway Promotions

As of a week or two ago, there were plenty of local restaurants offering some great deals. One One Four in Teddington was one example. They were offering free delivery plus a toilet roll with every order. A nice gesture.

Sadly the government’s recent changes to the restrictions have meant that they’ve had to close for the foreseeable future. We hope One One Four and other great local restaurants and cafes reopen soon.

What we should do once the restrictions are lifted is support local businesses. They’re going to need all the help they can get financially.

A SLICE OF THE ACTION: Takeaways are still an option in lockdown

What you can still do is take advantage of those still delivering via apps such Deliveroo and Uber Eats. Find what you fancy and before you order, just have a quick Google search for any voucher codes of where you choose to get your takeaway from.

There are plenty of deals around at the moment. Any money saved from a discount code is money towards the next one!

Online Shopping Money Off Vouchers

You can only head out for essential items right now but that doesn’t apply online. The likes of Amazon and other stores are still taking online orders albeit limited. As with the restaurants, make sure you have a quick Google search for any voucher codes at anywhere you intend to shop.

It’s not just money off vouchers that will get you a good deal when online shopping. Some places are even offering free trials of their products. Disney+ is a fine example of this.

If you’ve got kids, get involved. They’ll love it. If you don’t want to pay for it then you can watch plenty of Disney films during the trial! You can enjoy Disney+ for free for seven days before deciding on whether to keep it for a year or not. No catch.

Most of us are going to be at home for the next month or two, so make the most of these great offers.

There are also some free courses online if you fancy learning a new skill, you can learn how to play the guitar for free, learn a new language, download a new book, some free music, the list goes on.

Stay safe, stay at home, and let’s hope we’re all out enjoying a drink and a bite to eat somewhere in south west London soon.

