By Vinny Munbodh

February 15 2020, 15.05

Dr Rosena Allin-Khan launched her deputy Labour leadership campaign in Putney last night.

The campaign, held in the ballroom of the Star & Garter pub, brought together an eclectic crowd, including some young first-time voters.

Tooting MP Dr Allin-Khan, who is running with the slogan ‘Taking Labour Forward’, is a qualified A&E front-line doctor and has provided humanitarian aid to refugees in Syria.

ONWARDS: Members of Dr Allin-Khan’s team are hopeful of a win

Describing her determination to be the next deputy leader, she said: “Expertise in building trust in communities and shared life experience has put fire in my belly to achieve for others.”

She set out her ‘internationalist’ vision of Britain’s future after Brexit and brought attention to the importance of social care reform, the significance of a grassroots revival and updating technology within the Labour Party.

Labour’s Putney MP Fleur Anderson said that Dr Allin-Khan would be a ‘campaigner-in-chief’ and not a ‘leader-in-waiting’ if elected as deputy leader in a PoliticsHome article last week.

The Musician’s Union has given their endorsement to Dr Allin-Khan and to Sir Keir Starmer for leader.

Voting takes place from February 24 to April 2 and results will be announced on the April 4.