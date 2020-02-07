Public won’t pay a penny for Princess Beatrice’s ‘intimate’ May wedding

By Tom Holmes

Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi will wed on May 29, Buckingham Palace announced today.

The wedding will take place at St James Palace’s Chapel Royal, and a private reception will follow in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

The venue, which is adjacent to the Princess’ home, was chosen by the couple for its ‘intimate atmosphere’.

The scaled down nature of the wedding is reflected in the fact that no public funding has gone towards the wedding, and that there are no plans to televise the ceremony.

Princess Eugenie, the sister of Princess Beatrice, married her partner, Jack Brooksbank, in October 2018 and that was shown on ITV.

The daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York became engaged to Mr Mapelli Mozzi, affectionately known as ‘Edo’ in September of last year in Italy.

The 36-year-old property developer has known the Princess since childhood, as his family have been close friends with the Duke and Duchess of York for decades.

He has a three-year-old son, Wolfie, from a previous engagement to American architect Dara Huang.

The Chapel Royal was previously used to host the wedding of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in 1840, amongst other royal weddings.

It was also the location used for the christening of Prince George, the eldest son of Prince William, in 2013.

The news came out the same day that the 31-year-old Princess’ father, Prince Andrew, asked to defer an honorary Naval promotion he would have received on his 60th birthday.

The Prince stepped back from public duties in November, following backlash from his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

At the time of their engagement, the couple released a statement saying: “We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married.

“We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”