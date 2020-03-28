Police issue e-fit and CCTV images of Wandsworth stalking suspect

By Zoe Osterloh

Police investigating stalking and indecent exposure in Wandsworth have released an e-fit and CCTV images of a man they wish to locate.

The appeal follows the terrifying ordeal of a woman from Wandsworth, who was stalked for months by an unknown man who stole her underwear and appeared at her home wearing a balaclava.



Stalking suspect: An-efit released by police investigating the stalking of a Wandsworth woman. Picture: Metropolitan Police.

The victim, who is in her 30s, first contacted police on Friday August 9 2019 after a series of deeply troubling incidents at her home in SW15.

The ordeal began in July when items of her underwear were stolen from a clothes drier in her garden.

A week later, after heavy rainfall, she noticed a footprint on her balcony. Then, on Thursday August 1, her neighbours intervened to scare away a man who was looking into her room.

The victim was so concerned by the appearance of the unknown man that she decided to install security cameras at her home.

Caught on CCTV: The unknown man was captured in the victim’s garden. Picture: Metropolitan Police.

These cameras then went on to capture the man returning to her garden at 10pm on the August 9, at which point she turned to the police for help.



A man was also seen on CCTV in her garden in September, then again in October and November. Disturbingly, he wore a balaclava on two occasions.



Terrifying ordeal: The suspect was seen multiple times on CCTV. Picture: Metropolitan Police.

The same man is being linked by police from the South West area to a series of indecent exposure incidents that occurred in the nearby Putney Hill area between April 2019 and February 2020.

The suspect is described as a white male with dark hair. He is approximately 5ft 7ins to 5ft 11ins tall and of an average to stocky build.

Anyone who knows the suspect or who has any information can contact the police on 101 quoting CAD 9786/09AUG.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

