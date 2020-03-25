Police hunt for thugs after racially-aggravated Notting Hill attack on Duke of Wellington pub barman

By Ed Magnus

March 25 2020, 13.30

Police investigating a racially-aggravated assault on a 20-year-old barman in west London have released images of the four assailants.

The four men are being sought in connection with an assault at the Duke of Wellington pub on Portobello Road that occurred at around 11.30pm on Saturday 15 February.

Two protests have taken place outside the Duke of Wellington pub since the attack happened on 15 February

A Met Police spokesperson confirmed that no arrests have been made so far as the hunt for the assailants continues.

The investigation is being headed by the Central West Robbery team.

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the four attackers by releasing CCTV images.

All attackers are white and aged in their thirties.

Of those pictured, one of the attackers is in his mid to late 30s, with shoulder length dark hair.

A further assailant is pictured in his mid to late 30s, with short hair.

A third attacker, in his early 30s, is of muscular build with short hair and a tattoo on his right arm above the elbow.

The final attacker is aged in his early 30s and has dark hair.

A spokesperson from Young’s Brewery, which owns the Duke of Wellington pub, said: “Young’s will continue to actively support the police investigation to help ensure that the attackers responsible for this despicable attack are brought to justice.”

Since the attack, El’s family have established the Justice4El campaign to represent them.

A spokesperson for the campaign told us: “The Harding Family are dealing with a lot at the moment.

“The country is also dealing with a national crisis and our hearts go out to everyone at this worrying time.

“The Harding family will be releasing a statement in the next few weeks.”

They implore anyone able to identify any the people in the images to please contact the Central West Robbery team on 0207 321 8015 quoting CAD 31/16FEB.