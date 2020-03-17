By Mary Nagle

March 16 2020, 11.00

The owners of a poorly Richmond Cavalier King Charles are appealing for help to find their lost puppy.

Amber has pneumonia and a medicated heart murmur as well as lumps on her belly which need a vet’s attention.

She is ruby red with a white bib, has a white spot above her nose and strawberry-blonde ears. She is 58cm high.

Owner Jonathan Earle said: “Everyone recognises Amber around here. She is the kind of dog who would go up to a stranger and roll over on her back.”

Mr Earle said they have called every dog pound and veterinary clinic for miles, recruited pet-finding agencies, sourced CCTV footage and set up a website to try to find her.

At 12.30pm on Friday March 6, Amber scampered through a door which was taken off the latch just five minutes before.

She went to the no 65 bus stop outside the Hobart Hotel on Petersham Road, 150 yards from the house where Mr Earle lives with his fiancee Angela O’Donnell.

On Thursday they had contact from a man who had seen Amber in Kingston – 21 bus stops away from her Richmond home.

At 1.30pm outside Heal’s on Eden Street the man handed Amber to a woman in her 30s/40s who was about 5’3 with dark brown hair swept back.

She seemed to know about dogs and said she had worked with the PDSA. She wanted to rename Amber to ‘Lady’, and said that she had a garden.

The couple are appealing to anyone who recognises the description as they are desperate to find Amber. They have both taken time off work to flyer nearly all of Richmond.

As vets in the area are on alert, Amber can be dropped to a clinic in the area with no questions asked.

If you have any information on Amber or may know this woman please call 07526158759 or contact them through the forum on the website. A reward is also being offered.

Mr Earle said: “We just want to get Amber home.”