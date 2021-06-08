VIDEO: Residents help protect environment through council-backed Merton Garden Streets planting scheme

Merton’s gardening enthusiasts are protecting the environment through a new planting scheme.

Merton Garden Streets started in May as the first project of the council-backed Merton Climate Action Group (MCAG).

The project invites residents to plant in tree pits and their front gardens.

MCAG greening theme community lead Kelly Gunnell, who created the scheme, explained over 70 streets are now participating.

She said: “We’ve been blown away by the uptake and enthusiasm for this project.”

Street coordinators help organise individual roads.

One street coordinator, Syebvonne Nguyen, 42, said: “It’s not just about the planting… it’s also about learning about your friends who live around you.”

However, Nguyen, who has always been keen on planting, has clearly also seen her passion for gardening deepen.

She said: “Since the Merton Garden Street[s] has started, I have realised that I am even more urged to put more plants outside and use up every inch of soil that I have.”

