The Kingston Sculpture trail is launching tomorrow with seven contemporary artworks installed in public places around the town.

The sculptures were all chosen by a distinguished panel of judges including artist David Mach RA, Paul Stafford FRSS Hon Fellow KU, Mayor of Kingston Sushila Abraham, KU School of Art lecturer Angela Ford and two local students from Kingston Academy and Tiffin Girls School after an open call was put out earlier this year.

The trail has been coordinated by Kingston First, Canbury Community Trust, Kingston Council and Kingston University.

South West Londoner caught up with some of the winning artists to talk to them about their work and what it means to them to have their work on public display in the riverside town.

The artworks are located on the High Street, the Memorial Garden, on the riverside, in Canbury Gardens and in the Historic Marketplace – and will remain in place for three months.

‘The Juggernaut of Nought’ – Richard Trupp MRSS

‘Time and Tide’- Marigold Hodgkinson FRSS

‘Kingston Spinning Sculpture’- Roger Clarke MRSS

‘The Party Animal’ – Alex R T Davies

You can vote for your favourite artwork on the Kingston Sculpture Trail via this link.

The one with the most votes will remain a permanent feature in the town centre.

Photo credits: Kingston First