Christmas lights bring festive cheer to Chelsea’s streets

Chelsea geared up for Christmas this weekend as festive lights sparkled across the area.

The streets in the popular shopping area were lit up on Saturday by twinkling stars, two metre high Christmas trees and cross street illuminations.

The lights cover the Cadogan Estates, Duke of York Square, and Sloane Square.

Local resident Constance Bowes-Lyon and her friend Gina Salah who was visiting from Jordan, had been visiting several areas of London with Christmas decorations on Sunday.

The pair, both in their early 30’s, loved how Chelsea was looking.

Bowes-Lyon said: “These are the best ones [Christmas lights] we’ve seen so far, compared to Oxford Circus and Bond street that weren’t so good.”

Bowes-Lyon has been enjoying Chelsea’s Christmas lights for 8 years and thought these decorations were some of the best she had seen.

She said: “This is up there, it’s the boost we needed after Covid, after a rather lacklustre 2020.”

Joshua Wiseman, 17, and Florence Evans, 16, were admiring Sloane Square before going for a meal to celebrate their one-year anniversary.

While admitting the festive decorations were pretty, the couple were more critical.

Wiseman said Sloane Square would be more impressive if it had a big centrepiece Christmas tree, while Evans thought the festive lights were a bit out of season.

She said: “I’m a fan of Christmas, just not in November.”