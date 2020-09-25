Croydon police shooting – politicians react to officer’s death

Politicians including the Mayor of London and the Home Secretary have reacted to the news that a police officer was murdered this morning in a shooting in Croydon.

The officer was shot inside Croydon Custody Centre on Windmill Road just after 2am this morning and subsequently died in hospital.

And London Mayor Sadiq Khan expressed his devastation at the news in a statement to press this morning.

Khan added: “My heart goes out to the family of this brave officer, who has paid the ultimate price for helping to keep Londoners safe.

“My thoughts are also with his loved ones, friends and the entire Metropolitan Police family, who I know will be deeply mourning their colleague at this extremely difficult time.

“Tragic incidents like this are terrible reminders of the dangers our police officers face every single day they go into work to keep Londoners safe. They are the very best of us, and I remain in close contact with the Commissioner to offer her and the Met my ongoing support.”

The shooter, a 23-year-old man, shot himself in the head and was taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The man was detained after being stopped and searched, but police failed to find the weapon that he used to kill the officer.

Croydon North MP Steve Reed described the news as horrific in a tweet, adding that Croydon was in shock at the news.

Sadly this has now been confirmed, truly horrific, immediate thoughts with the officer’s family and colleagues. All of us in Croydon are in shock at this heartbreaking tragic news https://t.co/X3XuxHGtfS — Steve Reed (@SteveReedMP) September 25, 2020

Home Secretary Priti Patel also expressed her shock and sadness at the news.

Patel offered her thoughts to the friends, family and colleagues of the officer, as well as offering support to Commissioner Cressida Dick.

She added: “This is a sad day for our country.”

The Met Police have opened a murder investigation into the incident, and have assigned specialist officers to support the family of the officer.

You can read the full police statement here.