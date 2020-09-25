Murder investigation launched after police officer shot dead in Croydon

A police officer was shot dead inside Croydon Custody Centre, after officers failed to find the weapon in a search.

The suspect was being detained inside the custody centre when he pulled out a weapon that hadn’t been found in an earlier stop and search.

The 23-year-old man then shot himself in the head and is in a critical condition in hospital.

Commissioner Cressida Dick said: “This is a truly shocking incident in which one of our colleagues has lost his life in the most tragic circumstances. My heart goes out to his family, direct colleagues and friends.

“We are currently supporting his family and also have a dedicated team providing support to the officers and those in the custody centre who witnessed the shooting.

“When a colleague dies in the line of duty the shockwaves and sadness reverberates throughout the Met and our communities. Policing is a family, within London and nationally, and we will all deeply mourn our colleague.”