Major upgrades announced for five Croydon playgrounds

Five local playgrounds across Croydon are set to receive a significant upgrade from the £500,000 Playground Investment Programme (PIP).

The five playgrounds are:

Grangewood Park

Addington Park

Northwood Road Playground

Ashburton Park

Northborough Road Playground.

This programme will benefit a wide range of children from ages 1 – 14 years, and will provide accessible equipment designed to accommodate all children.

New seating with good visibility for parents and carers is also an important component of the design proposals.

The council’s parks officers evaluated which parks would receive the investment based on local public health data, levels of deprivation and the standard of the current equipment.

In addition to the major works, the council is also spending over £100,000 on important safety works across a number of other sites which will bring more play equipment back into use.

It is working in partnership with the local ‘Friends of Parks’ and communities to host public engagement exercises and develop the final designs for the five major sites.

Grangewood Park kicked off the programme as the long-awaited upgrade process started on 18 December.

Residents and children were invited to two engagement sessions, which took place between 18 – 21 December at Grangewood Park playground where they had their say on the designs.

Councillor Muhammad Ali, cabinet member for sustainable Croydon said: “Children and parents will be delighted to know that we’re making their local playground a priority – because we know how important play is for children’s development and health.

“I would like to encourage families across the borough to take the time to get involved in the engagement process so they can be a part of designing a fun and accessible community space to be enjoyed for years to come.”

For more information about the upgrades and how you can have your say visit our website.

Photo credit: Croydon council