St George’s thanks community for their support throughout the pandemic

St George’s Chief Executive, Jacqueline Totterdell, has written letters to local faith groups, sports teams and public transport workers to thank them for their efforts in supporting St George’s over the last 18 months.

The letters were written in celebration of Thanksgiving and St George’s own three month ‘Thank You George’s season of thanks’ to recognise hard work and support throughout the pandemic.

Jacqueline Totterddell said: “It’s been a particularly gruelling time for the NHS but our staff have kept going and will continue to keep going.

“We’re holding a series of thank you events for our staff to recognise their hard work, but it’s equally important for us to thank those outside of the Trust who have provided such kindness when we’ve been under intense pressure.”

Just some of the amazing support felt by the St George’s teams includes regular food donations from multiple organisations.

Even local tube station staff promoted Covid-19 guidance in Tooting Broadway Station.

AFC Wimbledon Foundation

Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK provided emotional support and hosting pop-up vaccine clinics at locals Mosques, as well as a football tournament organised by the AFC Wimbledon Foundation as a way of saying thanks to St George’s staff.

The Garden Productions and Wonderhood Studios – responsible for producing Channel 4’s 24 Hours in A&E and Baby Surgeons: Delivering Miracles at St George’s – also created informational videos and food packages for staff and provided iPads for patients.

Jacqueline Totterdell added: “We have been bowled over by all the messages of gratitude throughout the pandemic and have felt incredibly fortunate to have been offered support in a number of ways.

“So, from the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone who has supported us!”

Other staff members such as Daryl Desmond, Matron in the Emergency Department, said: “The acts of kindness that our local communities and businesses made to our hospital were extraordinary.

“They gave staff the lift they needed and to know that they had the support of all these amazing people was such a boost.

“We cannot thank everyone enough for everything they have done, and continue to do, to support us in these challenging times.”

​​Dr Richard Jennings, Chief Medical Officer at St George’s, said: “We really appreciate all those who have supported our staff with such extraordinary generosity during this challenging time, but the biggest act of support is really simple and comes from those who follow guidance, wear masks in crowded places such as on public transport and wash their hands regularly.

He added: “Looking after yourselves this winter by getting your Covid-19 and flu vaccines is the best form of protection against both viruses and supports NHS staff.”

You can also support St George’s staff through St George’s Hospital Charity.