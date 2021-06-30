Man charged with murder of Matt Ratana to appear in court

A man is due in court today after being charged with the murder of Sergeant Matt Ratana, who was shot in Croydon Custody Centre in September.

Met Police detectives investigating the fatal shooting, which took place on 25 September yesterday charged 23-year-old Louis de Zoysa, of Park Road, Banstead, Surrey with the murder of 54-year-old Ratana, as well as possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

Since the incident, de Zoysa has remained in hospital in a stable, non-life threatening condition, with the ‘PACE’ clock paused but under police guard.

Police have been in close liaison with his medical team and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) throughout and recent changes to his condition and a charging decision by the CPS resulted in de Zoysa being charged with murder and the other offences.

He is due to appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today via video link.

The Met Police said they have updated Ratana’s partner and son of the development.

