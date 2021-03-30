News
Kingston man charged with two explosives offences

A Kingston man will appear in court today after being charged with two explosives offences, the Met Police have confirmed

Michael Pym-Nixson, 53, of St George’s Road, Kingston-Upon-Thames, was charged yesterday with two counts of possessing explosive substances contrary to section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act 1883.

He is remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today.

Pym-Nixson was arrested on Monday, 22 March as part of a proactive operation by the MPS Counter Terrorism Command.

