Teddington self defence class sees increase in uptake by women

In the months following Sarah Everard’s death, there has been an increase in the uptake of self defence classes by women across the UK.

Many women feel they have to take matters into their own hands and learn how to protect themselves from potential attackers.

SWL spoke to a range of women at the Clarke School of Choi Kwang Do in Teddington about why they took up these classes, if they are saddened or empowered by doing so, and how they feel about their ability to protect themselves now.

Instructors at the school also revealed how there has been a significant increase in the uptake of their classes by teenage girls in particular.