‘Start being human beings’: Corbyn condemns government at pro-refugee rally

Hundreds of allies, including Jeremy Corbyn, attended the Refugees Welcome Rally in Parliament Square last week to protest the proposed Nationality and Borders Bill.

In an interview with SW Londoner, the former Labour party leader said the Conservative government should “back off” and “start being human beings.”

The event, organised in part by Women for Refugee Women, featured 12 speakers with lived experiences of asylum-seeking who spoke against the bill.

Speaker Joel Mordi, 26, who sought asylum after campaigning for LGBT rights in Nigeria, told SW Londoner: “It would have been so much harder for me if the bill went through.

“The road to hell is paved with good intentions.”

The event was also joined by several other MPs including Twickenham MP Munira Wilson.