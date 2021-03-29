Man charged with sexual offences mistakenly released from prison

A man charged with sexual offences who was mistakenly released from Wormwood Scrubs prison last week is being hunted by the Met Police, who have appealed to the public for information.

William Fernandez, 24, was being held at the prison in Hammersmith & Fulham on remand awaiting trial for sexual assault by touching, indecent exposure and possession of a class B drug when he was released from custody in error on Wednesday evening.

The Met Police were informed, and officers were sent to the prison and carried out searches in the local area, but by the time they arrived, Fernandez was gone.

Detective Inspector Rory Wilkinson, who is leading the search, said: “Officers are exploring every possible line of enquiry to track Fernandez down and return him to prison.

“We would ask the public to assist us by being our eyes and ears and calling us if they see him or have any information about his whereabouts.”

RELEASED: Fernandez was being held on remand at Wormwood Scrubs

It is believed that soon after being released, Fernandez got onto the London Underground from East Acton tube station, which is on the Central line.

At 9:24pm on Wednesday, he was spotted on CCTV walking along Wealdstone High Street, heading north but that is the last time he was seen.

The police are still conducting enquiries to locate Fernandez, including CCTV analysis and house to house enquiries at several locations.

Fernandez was arrested and charged with the offences in April 2020 and had no fixed address at the time.

It’s believed he is most likely to be in the west London area, but he has been known to travel on public transport and to spend time at transport hubs.

Fernandez is described as white and of medium build, with thinning hair and a dark beard.

He has a distinctive cross tattoo on the left-hand side of his neck, and when last seen, he was wearing a black tracksuit and black hat.

He is also known to use the name Agustin Fernando Jimenez Eiberte.

If you see Fernandez or know where he is, police ask that you do not approach him and instead call 999 immediately, providing the reference 7873/24MAR.