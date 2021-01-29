Everything you need to know about the EU Settlement Scheme

Effective the 31st December 2020, the deal agreed between the EU and the UK came into effect.

If you are an EU national who started living in the UK before 2021, you can apply for a Pre-Settled, and eventually a Settled Status.

Here is everything you need to know before you apply:

What is the difference between the Settled and Pre-Settled Scheme?

The Pre-Settled Scheme, or Limited Leave to Remain, grants you the right to work, live and access healthcare. However, it does not give access to welfare benefits by itself, as you will still need to show a “right to reside.”

The Settled Scheme, or Indefinite Leave to Remain, grants you the right to work, live, access healthcare and welfare. It is evidence that you have a “right to reside” in the UK.

Who is it for?

Both schemes are available to EU, EEA, Swiss citizens and their family members who have started living in the UK by 31st December 2020 and have no serious criminal record.

How long does it last?

The Pre-Settled Status lasts for five years unless you leave the UK for a consecutive period of two years. If you are absent from the UK for more than six months in any 12-month period, you will not be able to change your Pre-Settled Status to Settled Status.

The Settled Status lasts forever unless you leave the UK for a consecutive period of five years. After one year of with a Settled Status you can apply to become a British citizen.

What are the requirements?

To apply, you will need:

An identity document, such as a passport, national identity card, biometric residence card or permit.

Your National Insurance number or proof of how long you’ve lived in the UK (rent agreements, university accommodation, etc.)

If you are applying for a family member, you will also need:

A proof of your relationship.

You can apply for the EU Settlement Scheme here.