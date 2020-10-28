News
bentall centre exterior
News

Kingston roads shut and shopping centre evacuated following bomb scare

A bomb scare in Kingston has caused a shopping centre to be evacuated and roads, including Kingston Bridge, to be closed.

Police were called just before 10am to the Bentall Centre in Kingston after a bomb threat was reportedly made in John Lewis.

The centre was evacuated, but nobody is believed to be hurt and the incident is not believed to be a terror attack.

It’s unclear when the centre or roads around it will reopen, as police investigate the incident.

The Met Police tweeted the following statement:

Featured image credit: Google Maps

Join the discussion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Articles

Tags

Most Popular

SWL Podcasts