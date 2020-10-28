Kingston roads shut and shopping centre evacuated following bomb scare

A bomb scare in Kingston has caused a shopping centre to be evacuated and roads, including Kingston Bridge, to be closed.
Police were called just before 10am to the Bentall Centre in Kingston after a bomb threat was reportedly made in John Lewis.
The centre was evacuated, but nobody is believed to be hurt and the incident is not believed to be a terror attack.
It’s unclear when the centre or roads around it will reopen, as police investigate the incident.
The Met Police tweeted the following statement:
Featured image credit: Google Maps
