Police name murder victim after Croydon stabbing death

A 29-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Croydon on Sunday has been named by police today.

Police and ambulance services attended Clyde Road on Sunday evening, but were unable to save Giovanni Wallace, who died on the scene.

On Monday, 35-year-old Charlotte Kerr, who lives on Clyde Road, was charged with murder, and she will appear at Croydon Crown Court on Thursday.

Police said that formal identification is yet to take place, but that Wallace’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate.