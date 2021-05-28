London residential developer teams up with Kew Gardens to deliver Community Learning Programme

A leading London residential developer has partnered with Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, as the official sponsors of Kew’s annual Community Open Week and its Community Learning Programme.

EcoWorld London has committed to a three-year partnership with Kew to act as a gateway to attract and engage new and diverse audiences including people from low income and under-represented groups.

Those who participate will be able to visit and discover Kew Gardens and its incredible plant collections and scientific work, with learning programmes offered on and off-site.

Heng Leong Cheong, CEO, EcoWorld London said: “Connecting people with nature is hugely important to EcoWorld London – as you can see by the central role played by green spaces in our communities – so we are delighted to be supporting Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, and the valuable work it does.

“Investing in the communities in which we build is a vital part of the EcoWorld London DNA. As our Kew Bridge Gate development moves towards completion, it has never been more important that we work in partnership with valued institutions such as RBG Kew, to deliver, and assist in the delivery of, meaningful programmes, to leave a lasting legacy for London and the people who live and work there.”

We are pleased to announce our partnership with @kewgardens as the official sponsors of Kew’s Community Learning Programme and annual Community Open Week. https://t.co/ZbJp2JnHaF — EcoWorld London (@EcoWorldLondon) April 27, 2021

Neal Donnelly, director of development, RBG Kew added: “Partnerships of this nature are an important way to connect organisations, their staff and supporters to RBG Kew’s mission to understand and protect plants and fungi for the well-being of people and the future of the planet, as well as providing vital funding for our outreach programmes.

“We very much welcome EcoWorld London’s generous support of the Kew Community Learning Programme and look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

Community Open Week is a seven-day event offering under-represented communities across London the chance to explore the relevance of plants and fungi to their lives via a blended offer of online, outreach and on-site events and activities.

EcoWorld London has also helped distribute 2,500 admission passes to pupils at local schools to visit Kew Gardens with their families.

Two of the local schools that EcoWorld have long worked with, Green Dragon Primary and Isleworth & Syon, will also be working with RBG Kew to deliver educational assemblies on the importance of plants and on careers in science.

Moreover, RBG Kew will contribute to the ongoing works at Green Dragon School to support the delivery of inspirational learning in the outdoor wooded learning area.

Featured image credits: EcoWorld London