Wandsworth Council grants approval for new homes on existing estates

Wandsworth Council’s Planning Applications Committee has voted to approve proposals for developments on some of the council’s existing estates.

Plans for Platt North and Platt South will see two ‘brownfield’ sites, currently occupied by garages, demolished and replaced with new council homes.

The proposals on the Putney Vale Estate are for a four-storey building on an underutilised site between Stroud Crescent and Putney Vale Cemetery.

Each of the new homes in these new developments will come with outdoor space, in the form of a garden or balcony, as well as associated cycle storage.

In total, the proposals will provide 29 new homes which will contribute to the council’s Housing For All programme, which promises to deliver 1,000 new council homes by 2027.

All new homes within the programme are prioritised for Wandsworth residents and key workers.

The council is on track to deliver on its commitment with nearly half (46%) of the Housing For All programme (462) having been completed, being built or having obtained planning consent.

Councillor Jonathan Cook, Cabinet Member for Housing at Wandsworth Council, said: “This is another milestone for our Housing For All programme.

“With these applications approved, we move another step closer to delivering on our promise of delivering 1,000 new council homes by 2027.

“The Coronavirus pandemic has proved challenging for everyone but we are pleased that our programme remains on track, not only delivering new homes for a range of needs but also providing jobs and opportunities for local businesses and people.”