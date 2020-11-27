Tooting school in top ten nationwide for closing disadvantage gap

Teachers and students at Graveney School in Tooting have been praised after a study found that the school ranks in the top ten nationwide for closing the disadvantage gap.

Researchers from We Are in Beta, a national network of teachers and school leaders, studied 2019 GCSE results from a range of secondary schools.

The study concluded that pupils from more disadvantaged backgrounds at Graveney School performed equally as well as their less disadvantaged peers.

This comes after the Education Policy Institute’s annual report revealed in August 2020 that the attainment gap between poorer pupils and their more affluent peers had stopped closing for the first time in a decade.

RECOGNITION: Graveney School in Tooting is in the top ten schools across the country when it comes to closing the disadvantage gap Credit: Graveney School

Graveney School headmistress Cynthia Rickman said: “We’ve always prided ourselves on the fact that everyone does well at Graveney – not just those of high ability – so we’re particularly pleased to have such a convincing piece of evidence to share.”

Wandsworth cabinet member for education and children’s services Will Sweet added: “Closing the disadvantage gap and raising the educational achievements of children, who for a range of reasons might not be expected to do so well at school, is something all those in the education system aspire to.

“We have long known about the really high quality of teaching and learning at Graveney – hopefully other schools across the country will learn from Graveney’s example and try to replicate its success.

“In the meantime though, I would like to pay tribute to all the teachers and pupils at the school for their superb achievements.”

Featured Image Credit: Graveney School Website