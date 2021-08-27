Wandsworth Angels announce new three-day event for September after success of safety group

Wandsworth Angels, a group set up in March 2021, looks to support women and improve education on how to be an active bystander.

The page was made by Noha Moukarzel, around the time of the murder of Sarah Everard and has grown a substantial following on Instagram.

Events hosted by WA so far include: self-defence classes, buddy-up walks, yoga classes and picnics, with more set to follow in the coming months.

Noha spoke to SWLondoner about how she has found running the group so far, her plans for the future and a big multi-day event coming up in September.

The event will take place over three days, and is set to tie in with the sentencing of Wayne Couzens, on September 29th, who pleaded guilty for the murder of Sarah, earlier this summer.