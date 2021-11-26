A charity is hosting a festive event in Grove Gardens Chapel, Richmond, to raise money for its ongoing conservation projects in South and West London.

Habitats & Heritage, which cares for the landscape, heritage, wildlife and ecosystems in South and West London is calling for the public to get involved in its family-friendly Christmas event, Christmas at the Chapel on 5 December.

There will be activities for the whole family, including a nature garden trail, a make your own winter bird feeder, mulled wine and Christmas Carols performed by the Whitton Choral Society.

Francesca Batt, 27, the Nature Conservation Manager at Habitats & Heritage said: “Nature needs a bit of extra help at this time of year. So it’s a great excuse to come along and help us have some fun and a bit of Christmas cheer at the same time!

“But mostly it lets us get to know the local people that we’re working with and the communities that we look to engage with. It’s a fundraiser, but it’s also a great way for us to engage people, the chapel and the nature around it as well.”

The public will also be able to get their hands on special limited edition prints and Christmas cards designed by the charity’s patron, Axel Scheffler, illustrator of popular children’s storybook, The Gruffalo.

The interior of Grove Gardens Chapel in Richmond. Credit: Andy Scott via creative commons. Source:https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Grove_Gardens_Chapel,_Richmond,_interior.jpg

Grove Gardens chapel is one of the historic sites that the charity is responsible for.

It is not normally open to the public as it has been adversely affected by climate change.

The chapel is built on clay and sudden weather changes have caused the clay to move much more than it has in the past, which has caused severe cracks and damage.

The environmental charity, consisting of a team of 14 people, is working on multiple projects including preserving habitats, heritage, climate and the local community.

It carries out a lot of work with community groups to empower them to make a difference to their local area by engaging with local spaces or getting involved in climate change initiatives.

One of its ongoing projects is the preservation of a Victorian mausoleum near the River Tames in Isleworth, built in 1845 to house the tomb of Priscilla Hoste, the mistress of the 2nd Earl of Kilmorey, Francis Jack Needham.

Other ongoing projects include the Green Hubs initiatives, which connect the green spaces of South and West London.

By working with residents, councils, businesses and community groups, the charity are able to create thriving habitats in small, underutilised spaces.

They are able to work with the community to enhance the area by planting trees and creating mini meadows.

They key idea is to create hotspots or stepping stones between bigger green spaces, as one of the biggest issues facing our urban environments is fragmentation, whereby habitats are broken up.

Christmas at the Chapel is taking place on Sunday 5 December from 2-6pm.

Entry is £3 and children under 2 go free.

All proceeds will support Habitats & Heritage’s nature and heritage conservation work.

Book your tickets here.